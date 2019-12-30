Kerala

'Bound to uphold Constitution'

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said he is constitutionally bound to uphold the Constitution.

The upper and lower Houses of Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the President of the Union had signed it into law.

Mr. Khan said he attempted to explain the methodology and make the legal point at the inaugural session of the 80th Indian History Congress in Kannur. He said dissent was the essence of democracy.

