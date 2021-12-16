Bottled water: State to appeal against stay

Court stays govt. decision to reduce price to ₹13

The government is planning to appeal against the Kerala High Court order staying the State’s decision to reduce the price of bottled water from ₹20 to ₹13.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the appeal would be filed after examining the legal aspects. He said the government had the interests of the common man in mind while deciding to slash the price. “The court has taken cognisance of this intention while issuing the stay order,” he said.

“The court observed that bottled water comes under the purview of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and not the Kerala Essential Article Act, 1986. The government however feels that bottled water is a separate commodity.”

The court was of the prima facie opinion that the State government lacked jurisdiction in declaring packaged drinking water as an essential article and the consequent government order regulating the price of packaged drinking water was legally unsustainable. It had directed the Central government to file an affidavit on the manner in which the prices of packaged drinking water could be regulated.

The Minister urged the Centre to back the State government decision in public interest.