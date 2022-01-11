Bottled water price: HC dismisses govt. appeal

Single judge had stayed govt. order reducing price from ₹20 to ₹13

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against a single judge order staying a government order reducing the price of packaged drinking water from ₹20 to ₹13.

The stay order came on a writ petition filed by the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDA), Kochi, and others challenging the slashing of the price of bottled water.

The single judge had stayed the order on the ground that the State government lacked jurisdiction in declaring packaged drinking water as an essential article and consequently, the government order regulating the price of the packaged drinking water was legally unsustainable.