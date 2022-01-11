Kerala

Bottled water price: HC dismisses govt. appeal

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by the Kerala government against a single judge order staying a government order reducing the price of packaged drinking water from ₹20 to ₹13.

The stay order came on a writ petition filed by the Kerala Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association (KPDA), Kochi, and others challenging the slashing of the price of bottled water.

The single judge had stayed the order on the ground that the State government lacked jurisdiction in declaring packaged drinking water as an essential article and consequently, the government order regulating the price of the packaged drinking water was legally unsustainable.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 7:40:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bottled-water-price-hc-dismisses-govt-appeal/article38237833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY