Bottled water from KIIDC’s Aruvikkara plant to be delayed

The wait for bottled water from the Aruvikkara plant in the district is likely to take longer than expected with the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KIIDC) scrambling to sort out technical issues at the facility.

Established by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at a cost of ₹16 crore, the bottled water plant is yet to obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which is a prerequisite for launching commercial operations.

Water quality tests conducted after KIIDC took over the facility in June this year had failed BIS tests reportedly after fungi presence was detected in the water. Another inspection by BIS is expected to be held this month. Steps have been taken at the plant to strengthen the water purification process, a senior KIIDC official said.

Commercial operations can be launched once the BIS certification is obtained and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issues its clearance. KIIDC, which markets the 'Hilly Aqua' bottled water brand, hopes to launch operations at Aruvikkara with 20-litre jars in collaboration with the Kudumbashree.

KIIDC officials said they had encountered several technical glitches at the plant following the take-over. The findings have been presented to the State government in a report.

The government decision to transfer the 7,200-litre-per-hour plant from KWA to KIIDC had kicked up a controversy with major KWA unions staunchly opposing the move.

The KWA director board had cleared the proposal on September 5 last year. The Water Resources Department had issued orders transferring the plant on a seven-year lease on February 28 this year much to the dismay of the unions.

The construction of the plant had been completed in February 2019. But it has since lain idle with the KWA failing to obtain BIS clearance. Subsequently, the government had cleared the transfer proposal reasoning that the KWA was already burdened with major water supply projects across the State. Moreover, commercial operations needed to be started at the earliest at the Aruvikkara facility since public money had already been spent on it, the government noted.

Meanwhile, KIIDC officials pointed out that the KIIDC has spent several lakhs of rupees for correcting technical problems at the facility after the take-over.

Demand

The bottled-water plant at Aruvikkara should be returned to the KWA as the KIIDC has failed to launch commercial operations, the AITUC-backed All Kerala Water Authority Employees' Union has demanded. The union plans to observe a 'Rights day' on Monday raising the demand.