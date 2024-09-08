Both CPI(M), BJP supporting ADGP in Thrissur Pooram row, says Prathapan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T.N. Prathapan has alleged that both Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran are backing ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar in the Thrissur Pooram controversy. He said that support from both parties revealed a deeper alliance between them.

Mr. Prathapan alleged that the disturbances during the Thrissur Pooram were orchestrated under the directive of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as evidenced by the inaction of the Devaswom Minister, who hails from the district.

Karuvannur, Exalogic cases

Interacting with mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Prathapan said the BJP did not win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by merit; rather, it was given to them by Mr. Vijayan, also a polit bureau member of the CPI(M), to protect his daughter and local CPI(M) leaders. He alleged that Suresh Gopi’s victory in the election was a reward for derailing investigations into cases pertaining to financial irregularities in the Karuvannur cooperative bank and Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd., a company owned by Mr. Vijayan’s daughter.

According to Mr. Prathapan, Mr. Vijayan functions as the executor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees in Kerala. Mr. Vijayan’s intervention in the Karuvannur case, blocking the arrest of the CPI(M) district secretary and subsequently transferring ED Additional Director Prashant Kumar, was part of a larger scheme orchestrated by Mr. Ajith Kumar.

Despite the ED attaching assets of CPI(M) leaders in the Karuvannur case and naming the CPI(M) district committee as accused, the leaders were not charged. This was part of a negotiated deal, Mr. Prathapan said.

‘Fake communist’

He also accused Mr. Vijayan of being a fake communist, claiming that he had subordinated the CPI(M) to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Mr. Prathapan further claimed that E.P. Jayarajan, former LDF convener, promised seats including Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal to Prakash Javadekar on Mr. Vijayan’s behalf. This arrangement led to a meeting between Mr. Ajith Kumar and an RSS general secretary. He claimed that the police excesses against fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram were part of this scheme.

Central investigative agencies such as the CBI and ED, he alleged, have been manipulated by Mr. Ajith Kumar’s interests. The ongoing investigations into major cases like SNC-Lavalin, LIFE Mission, gold smuggling, Exalogic and Karuvannur are now being handled by Mr. Ajith Kumar’s preferred officials. Mr. Prathapan also noted that the bail granted to M. Sivashankar, former principal secretary to Mr. Vijayan, in the LIFE Mission case was part of this broader deal.

