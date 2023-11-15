Both Congress, CPI(M) playing politics with the people of State: BJP leader

November 15, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress fight each other in Kerala while they form alliances in other States, BJP national general secretary Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has said. He also alleged that both parties are playing politics with the people of the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day training camp for Corporation Councillors from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

“In Kerala, most of the leaders from the ruling party and the Opposition are facing corruption charges. The Chief Minister himself was an accused in a corruption case when he was Power Minister. In the case of Congress, the Leader of the Opposition and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president are vying with each other for indulging in corruption. Whoever wins the race will be the close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the State,” he alleged.

“When the Congress was in power, it took a stance against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in court. Now, both the parties are cosying up to the outfit to win the hearts of Muslim voters,” he said, adding that “neither the Congress nor the CPI(M) was ready to file a complaint after a former Hamas chief virtually addressed a pro-Palestine rally held in the State.”

Stating that three representatives of the Congress had approached the BJP, he said, they were fed up with Congress’s policy of appeasing terror outfits. This will reflect in Kerala politics in the coming elections, he said.

Mr. Agarwal also inaugurated an exhibition organised in connection with the training camp, which included pictures of BJP’s strikes organised in Corporations and details of Central-sponsored projects. A total of 16 councilors from Tamil Nadu and 48 councilors from the State participated in the camp. The camp will conclude on Wednesday.