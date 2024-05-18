Botched surgery on four-year-old: statements of relatives recorded

The statements of relatives of the four-year-old girl have been recorded in connection with the recent incident in which the relatives of the child have accused an Associate Professor attached to the Department of Paediatrics at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, of operating on her tongue instead of surgically removing her sixth finger.

The statements of the parents, grandmother and another relative who had accompanied the child to the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode have been recorded.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Medical College) K.E. Premachandran resumed charge as the investigating officer in the case on Saturday. The police have demanded the medical college authorities to hand over the case sheet, duty register and other medical records of the child. They have also demanded that the District Medical Officer form a medical board to support the police in the investigation.

The child and her parents had gone to the hospital on Thursday for a surgery scheduled to remove her sixth finger. However, the doctor reportedly performed a surgery to correct her tongue tie, allegedly without the consent of her parents. As the issue turned into a controversy, the surgeon in charge has been suspended pending inquiry. The Directorate of Medical Education has decided to form a special committee for internal inquiry into the case.