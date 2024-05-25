‘Botched’ surgery on four-year-old at Kozhikode MCH: medical board to meet on June 1

A medical board of experts is expected to meet on June 1 to discuss the alleged lapse on the part of the staff at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, which led to a surgery being performed on the tongue of a four-year-old girl instead of removing her additional sixth finger on May 16.

District Medical Officer N. Rajendran told The Hindu on Saturday that the constitution of the board followed a request from the police, who had registered a case related to the incident. The board would examine the documents and reports in the custody of the police, he added.

The Health department suspended Bejohn Johnson, an associate professor attached to the Department of Paediatrics, after the Director of Medical Education (DME) submitted a report on the controversial incident.

The girl from Cheruvannur in Kozhikode district had been inconvenienced by the additional finger, and the doctors at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) attached to the hospital had suggested a surgery. Around an hour after the girl was admitted for the procedure on May 16 morning, she was reportedly taken out of the operation theatre with a bandaged tongue. As the relatives informed the hospital staff that the surgery was meant to remove her sixth finger, the girl was reportedly taken again to the operation room and another procedure was done. Subsequently, Health Minister Veena George asked the DME to submit a report on it.

Functionaries of the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, however, claimed thereafter that the girl had a problem related to a tied tongue. The procedure on the tongue was meant to address the problem, they claimed. The police, meanwhile, have reportedly found lapses on the part of the hospital authorities as there are apparently no records to show that the girl had any health problems related to her tongue.