‘Botched’ surgery on four-year-old at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: police to submit chargesheet soon

The police are soon expected to submit a chargesheet in a case related to the alleged botched surgery on a four-year-old at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently.

According to sources, this follows a report of a medical board led by the District Medical Officer, which endorsed the police finding of a lapse on the part of Bejohn Johnson, associate professor attached to the Paediatrics department, in conducting the procedure. It has been alleged that the child’s tongue was operated upon instead of removing the sixth finger on her hand, on May 16. Dr. Johnson has since been placed on suspension. The medical board examined the doctor’s statement that he had not sought the consent of the child’s parents for the surgery, allegedly conducted to remove a tongue tie. It has reportedly come to the conclusion that conducting an unscheduled surgery without the consent of the family members was unusual.

