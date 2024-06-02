ADVERTISEMENT

‘Botched’ surgery on four-year-old at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: police to submit chargesheet soon

Updated - June 02, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The police are soon expected to submit a chargesheet in a case related to the alleged botched surgery on a four-year-old at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, recently.

According to sources, this follows a report of a medical board led by the District Medical Officer, which endorsed the police finding of a lapse on the part of Bejohn Johnson, associate professor attached to the Paediatrics department, in conducting the procedure. It has been alleged that the child’s tongue was operated upon instead of removing the sixth finger on her hand, on May 16. Dr. Johnson has since been placed on suspension. The medical board examined the doctor’s statement that he had not sought the consent of the child’s parents for the surgery, allegedly conducted to remove a tongue tie. It has reportedly come to the conclusion that conducting an unscheduled surgery without the consent of the family members was unusual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US