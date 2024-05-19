Botched surgery on child: police to question accused surgeon

Bejohn Johnson, Associate Professor of Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, who was recently placed under suspension in connection with a botched surgery, is likely to be questioned by the police on Monday.

The Medical College police confirmed that they would proceed with the legal action after an official meeting of the Medical Board to review the incident.

It was on May 16 that the alleged surgical negligence came to light. The complaint was that the doctor operated upon a four-year old child’s tongue instead of performing a scheduled surgery to remove her sixth finger.

A case was registered following the complaint by parents.

Preliminary finding

The preliminary investigation carried out by the police found that there was negligence on the part of the surgeon as alleged by the parents. Though the police examined a number of medical records related to the child’s treatment, there was no mention of any deformities on her tongue. Police sources also said the parents reached the hospital only to remove the child’s sixth finger.

Though the accused doctor had tendered an apology after the incident, department-level investigations had been ordered by Health Minister Veena George into the incident. However, the preliminary investigation report by the Medical College Superintendent had not held the doctor accountable for the alleged mistake. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association also stood by him with a claim that the child had issues with her tongue which was corrected through the surgery.