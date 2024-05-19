GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Botched surgery on child: police to question accused surgeon

Notice to appear for interrogation to be served after meeting of medical board

Published - May 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bejohn Johnson, Associate Professor of Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, who was recently placed under suspension in connection with a botched surgery, is likely to be questioned by the police on Monday.

The Medical College police confirmed that they would proceed with the legal action after an official meeting of the Medical Board to review the incident.

It was on May 16 that the alleged surgical negligence came to light. The complaint was that the doctor operated upon a four-year old child’s tongue instead of performing a scheduled surgery to remove her sixth finger.

A case was registered following the complaint by parents. 

Preliminary finding

The preliminary investigation carried out by the police found that there was negligence on the part of the surgeon as alleged by the parents. Though the police examined a number of medical records related to the child’s treatment, there was no mention of any deformities on her tongue. Police sources also said the parents reached the hospital only to remove the child’s sixth finger.

Though the accused doctor had tendered an apology after the incident, department-level investigations had been ordered by Health Minister Veena George into the incident. However, the preliminary investigation report by the Medical College Superintendent had not held the doctor accountable for the alleged mistake. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association also stood by him with a claim that the child had issues with her tongue which was corrected through the surgery.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.