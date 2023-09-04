HamberMenu
‘Botched’ surgery: Harshina plans sit-in outside Kerala Assembly

September 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.K. Harshina, who is claimed to have suffered health issues after an alleged botched C-Section surgery held at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, is planning to stage a sit-in outside the Kerala Assembly on September 13.

This was decided at a meeting of an action panel supporting her on Monday. She had called off her over 100-day-old sit-in outside the medical college hospital on Saturday after the police charge-sheeted two doctors and two nursing staff, who were on duty when the surgery was performed in 2017. Now, she is demanding that she be paid ₹50 lakh as compensation for the hardships she suffered after the procedure. A surgical instrument, which was allegedly left behind in her abdomen after the surgery, was removed only in 2022.

A legislature session is scheduled to begin on September 11. The action panel functionaries said that the sit-in would be staged outside the Assembly if the government did not make an announcement about the compensation by then. Ms. Harshina had earlier held a day-long sit-in outside the Kerala Secretariat.

