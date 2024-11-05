Bose Krishnamachari emphasises the role of arts in education

Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari has called for incorporating art into the education system. He also stressed on the need to promote biennales and art exhibitions to position Kerala as a premier art hub in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acclaimed artist, who co-founded the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, was delivering the 18th P.K. Rajan Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Every school should be an art school’ at a programme jointly organised by the University of Kerala’s Institute of English and Littcrit. The event also marked the release of Littcrit’s Golden Jubilee emblem to commemorate the journal’s 50-year milestone.

Mr. Krishnamachari emphasised the importance of greater opportunities to view and experience art forms. Advocating collaborative programmes between institutions, he underscored the relevance of exchange programmes that are crucial for cultural learning.

“Travel brings a lot of interesting perspectives. Cultural organisations like the British Council support artists, writers and curators to travel and work in different cities and institutions,” he pointed out, while proposing other initiatives including workshops, travel and research awards, master mentorships and studio fellowships.

Littcrit chief editor and former Pro Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University Ajayakumar P.P. presided over the programme. Professor of English Lal C.A. and Kalyani Vallath also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.