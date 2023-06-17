HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Borrowing limit: State writes to Centre again

June 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reportedly written to the Centre again asking it to review the decision to whittle down the State’s borrowing limit.

The Centre had recently pegged the open market borrowing limit (OMB) at ₹20,521.33 crore. The State government objected to the decision pointing out that it is eligible for more. The State contended that it was eligible to borrow ₹32,442 crore (3% of GSDP).

The OMB limit had become a topic of discussion in May after the Centre pegged the limit for the first nine months at ₹15,390 crore. In response, the State had asked the Centre to issue the calculation sheet detailing the break-up for the fiscal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.