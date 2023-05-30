Borrowing limit curbs: Riyas slams Muraleedharan

May 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that a Malayalee Union Minister is acting as the executioner of the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Riyas said that borrowing money for welfare activities of a State was its right.

The State government had requested the Centre to provide ₹32,442 crore during the current financial year. But the Centre had drastically cut down the limit from ₹23,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore, Mr. Riyas said.

Since the decision of the Union government to cut down the State’s borrowing limit would adversely affect the entire people, including BJP workers, the Minister should act against it by using his authority, Mr. Riyas said. However, the Minister was for reducing the borrowing limit, and such a gesture from the Minister was quite unfortunate, he added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan had on Monday said that the State’s borrowing limit had not been reduced, and that the financial mismanagement of the government was the reason behind the crisis in the State.

