Kerala

Border closed, woman gives birth in ambulance

People of Kasaragod face virtual isolation after Karnataka closes border with Kerala

The Karnataka police, who have imposed heavy restrictions on vehicles from Kerala in the border villages, are proving a nightmare for people from Kasaragod.

In the absence of better infrastructure and hospitals, the people of Kasaragod are forced to travel to Mangaluru for all their needs, including medical treatment. However, with restrictions in place on the border, those requiring even emergency medical care are compelled to return.

On Friday, a pregnant woman gave birth to a child inside an ambulance after the vehicle was stopped by the Karnataka police. She was sent back from Talapady on the Kerala-Karnataka border. Gowri Devi, a native of Patna in Bihar, residing at Kunchathur in Kasaragod, delivered the baby when the ambulance reached Manjeswaram on its way back.

Both the mother and the child were shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital and are reported to be safe.

Several roads connecting Kasaragod villages to Karnataka have been closed. The situation is no different at Enmakaje, another village near the border.

Aithappa Naika, ward member of Delampady grama panchayat, said there were four roads in the ward connecting villages to Karnataka. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the roads were completely blocked by the Karnataka government.

“Life on this side of the border has become miserable as we have no access to good hospitals and other facilities,” he added.

