KSUM to organise bootcamp for SaaS startups

December 02, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be conducting a two-day free bootcamp for start-ups on December 10.

The camp is being organised in association with CareStack at its office in Technopark Phase-3 here.

Founders and leaders of CareStack, a startup which develops SaaS (Software as a Service) products, will lead the bootcamp. The event will also focus on bringing in more SaaS startups to Kerala, to strengthen the ecosystem.

Selected startup founders from the ecosystem can participate in the free training programme. CareStack will also offer post-camp training and online services to the participating startups.

Last date of registration is December 4.

To register, visit: https://bit.ly/SaaSBootcamp.