Boosting fish production among government’s priorities, says Union Minister S.P. Singh Baghel

Published - August 25, 2024 10:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S.P. Singh Baghel, who visited Kerala on August 25 (Sunday) to review the activities of fisheries institutes, said boosting fish production was among the government’s priorities.

He said a sum of ₹1,148.88 crore was released under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the target was to achieve fish production of 22 million tonnes by 2024-25. He was speaking at an interactive meeting held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), said a press release.

The Union Minister applauded the CMFRI for its crucial role in advancing the marine fisheries sector through groundbreaking research in marine biodiversity and sustainable marine fisheries. CMFRI’s community-oriented initiatives helped empower local fishing communities and promote sustainable practices in the sector, he said.

The Minister released CMFRI’s specially formulated fish feed ‘Silver Grow’ for use in cage farming of silver pompano fish, and nutraceutical products for use against hypertension and cardiac hypertrophy. He inaugurated the newly established molecular taxonomy laboratory of the institute.

CMFRI Director Grinson George was among those present.

