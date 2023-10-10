ADVERTISEMENT

Boost to Pampa ecosystem conservation plans

October 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi has included the river in its river conservation programme along with the Periyar

The Hindu Bureau

The efforts to conserve the riverine ecosystem of the Pampa, which serves as a lifeline of the Central Travancore region, has received a major boost with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi including the river in its river conservation programme.

The waterbody, along with the Periyar, has been selected for the project considering their cultural and economic importance.

An official statement on Tuesday said as part of the scheme, a comprehensive study would be held to protect the river ecology and facilitate its flow, to eliminate waste and to revive endangered species, and also to conserve the streams and tributaries that feed the river system.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary steps towards conserving the Pampa have been launched under the leadership of the National River Conservation Directorate, Wildlife Institute of India, Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, Aranmula Heritage Trust, and Vijayananda Vidyapeeth. G. Ashok Kumar, director, National River Conservation Directorate, and chief coordinator, Namami Gange Project, inaugurated a study class on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US