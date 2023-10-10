Boost to Pampa ecosystem conservation plans

October 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The efforts to conserve the riverine ecosystem of the Pampa, which serves as a lifeline of the Central Travancore region, has received a major boost with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi including the river in its river conservation programme.

The waterbody, along with the Periyar, has been selected for the project considering their cultural and economic importance.

An official statement on Tuesday said as part of the scheme, a comprehensive study would be held to protect the river ecology and facilitate its flow, to eliminate waste and to revive endangered species, and also to conserve the streams and tributaries that feed the river system.

The primary steps towards conserving the Pampa have been launched under the leadership of the National River Conservation Directorate, Wildlife Institute of India, Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, Aranmula Heritage Trust, and Vijayananda Vidyapeeth. G. Ashok Kumar, director, National River Conservation Directorate, and chief coordinator, Namami Gange Project, inaugurated a study class on Monday.