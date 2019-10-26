Boost to organic farming

The Kerala Agricultural Development Society (KADS) has come out with a venture, Village Square, on Kanjiramattom Bypass Road in Thodupuzha to market organic agriculture produce and conserve traditional seeds for farmers.

Electricity Minister M.M.Mani inaugurated it on Saturday.

The project to be completed at a cost of ₹5 core in 2.7 acres of land would be operated with the participation of farmers, said Antony Kandirickal, chairman, KADS.

He said that it would create a rural ambience inside the town and there would be retail outlet, rural market, seed bank and agriculture storage facility.

The KADS promotes organic cultivation among the farmers in Mankulam and directly takes produce from them at a higher price.

In addition, it collects vegetables grown in the courtyard of houses through the school students. The aim of the new project is to make available quality produce in the domestic markets and markets abroad.

Remunerative prices

The farmers would also get remunerative prices. Mr. Kandirickal said that there would be 10,000 farmers under KADS supplying the farm produce and farmers cluster will be formed.

The KADS market at Thodupuzha now provides organic produce to the consumers.

In addition to the conventional vegetables, tubers and fruits, traditionally grown items like papaya, banana flower and home-grown fruits are sold.

“An aquarium of endemic fish, rural restaurant, farmers’ library, agriculture training centre, amnesty centre, open theatre, commercial stalls and kids zone will form part of the project,” he said.

KADS has been promoting organic farming and marketing the farm produce for over a decade.