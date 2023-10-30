ADVERTISEMENT

Boost to high-altitude tourism circuit; new road to Ilaveezhapoonchira opened

October 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The high-altitude tourism circuit in Kottayam, spread across different points along its eastern high ranges, has received a major shot in the arm with the authorities opening a new road to Ilaveezhapoonchira, an exotic destination in Melvukavu panchayat.

The 5.5-km road, from Melukavu Road, has been reconstructed at a cost of ₹11.19 crore. The road has been in shambles for decades and its restoration began in September 2021. The 5.5-metre-wide road has 21 culverts, surface drains. Retaining walls have been constructed, besides crash barriers and direction indicators.

According to Mani C. Kappen, legislator of Pala, the road will also give boost to tourism in the adjoining destinations such as Kattikkayam and Illikkalkallu as well.

Spread across the border between Kottayam and Idukki districts, Ilavizhapoonchira is situated at a height of 3,200 ft above the sea level and offers a bird’s-eye view of five districts. The destination can be reached by travelling 23 km from Thodupuzha or 27 km from Pala.

