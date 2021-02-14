Boost to fish seed production in Kollam

With the completion of the second phase of freshwater fish hatchery at Neduvannurkadavu in Kulathupuzha panchayat, the district is all set to attain self-sufficiency in fish seed production.
“Along with increasing production, this project will provide job opportunities for many. Fisheries Department has launched several initiatives to promote fish farming , contributing heavily to the Subhiksha Keralam project,” said Fisheries Minister J.Mercykutty Amma, who also launched the Nile tilapia hatchery at Kulathupuzha.
The Nile tilapia hatchery, a ₹12.21 crore project, is expected to produce 1.8 seeds using modern technology.
“This is also the biggest project in Kerala,” she added.
Both the projects near the forest region of the district will be beneficial to fish farmers from the Kollam and neighbouring districts. The first phase of the freshwater fish hatchery was completed using ₹3.9 crore. Twelve nursery tanks, 20 hatching tanks and the office building was completed in the first phase nearly two years back. Around 35 lakh carp seeds produced in the hatchery were distributed to fish farmers. In the second phase ₹5 crore was spent on completing 10 nursery ponds and four broodstock ponds. Harbour Engineering Department was in charge of implementing the project. Three earthen ponds with bio-fencing, 14 rearing tanks, hatchery building, generator cum ETP shed, Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) tanks and approach road will be built as part of the Nile tilapia hatchery project.
