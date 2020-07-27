Boost to cassava-based food units

With cassava (tapioca) billed as a key ingredient in ensuring food security during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) at Sreekaryam has developed four business models for cassava-based micro food- processing enterprises (MFE).
The models have been developed in connection with the ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ food security programme of the Kerala government and the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) scheme for assisting MFEs.
The first model features high-quality food grade edible cassava flour which can be used for making snacks. This flour can be a basic raw material for other value-added food products as well, CTRCI officials said. The second model focuses on fried snack foods and chips, while pasta makes up the third model.
Different types of functional pasta can be made from cassava-based composite flour containing rice flour, (with or without) maida, protein sources and fibre sources.
“These products are not only highly nutritious, but also slowly digestible, which makes them ideal food for diabetic people,”' according to the CTCRI.
Lastly, tuber flour-based, ready-to-eat bakery products including breads can be produced by using different tuber-based composite flours.
“We have been receiving many queries about cassava-based products,” said Sajeev M. S., nodal officer of the Techno Incubation Centre at CTCRI.
