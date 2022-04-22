Boost to agriculture in Parassala panchayat

Njangalum Krishiyilekku drive launched

C. K. Hareendran, MLA, inaugurated the Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign in Parassala grama panchayat on Friday.

Steps will be taken to transform Parassala into a 'brand' for paddy cultivation and marketing, Mr. Hareendran said. Measures will also be taken to expand vegetable cultivation in the region, he added.

'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' is a campaign launched by the State Agriculture department under the 100-day action plan of the State government targeting self-reliance in agriculture and production of safe-to-eat food.

Campaigns were organised in all wards of the Parassala panchayat under the aegis of the panchayat and the local Krishi Bhavan. Vegetable seeds and saplings were distributed as part of the programme. Steps are also being taken to launch cultivation on two acres of land which has been laying fallow.

Households and institutions in the local body are also being encouraged to be part of the initiative by taking up farming.

Parassala grama panchayat president Manju Smitha L., vice president Biju R., ward members, and Agricultural Officer Leena S. L., were among those present.