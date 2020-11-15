Boost research in Kerala’s universities, says scientist

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 November 2020 23:27 IST

He advocates emulating the Slovenian model

Lamenting the state of research in higher education institutions in Kerala, scientist Gangan Prathap has advocated emulating the Slovenian model to reinvent the State as a world-class destination for service-and knowledge-intensive research and delivery.

Dr. Prathap, who was part of the Prabhat Patnaik-chaired expert committee constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, authored a separate note that was included in the panel’s report to the government.

Citing the All India Survey of Higher Education report, Dr. Prathap said that only 6,686 (or 0.61%) of the 10,95,842 students who had enrolled for higher education had been pursuing doctoral degrees in Kerala.

In the Scimago Institution Rankings for 2020, one of the largest ranking exercises, only eight institutions from Kerala figured among the 3,897 that were ranked.

In comparison, Slovenia, which is around 17 times smaller than Kerala demographically, has five institutions, all of which are ranked higher.

In the ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2020 that ranked institutions on the basis of 54 subjects in natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences, and social sciences, no institution from Kerala made it to the 54 lists. The University of Ljubljana in Slovenia figured in 30 lists. Dr. Prathap said the European country achieved such progress in research, despite having a GDP of $56 billion which is around 40% of Kerala’s GDP. He called for measures to produce 5,400 PhDs a year in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.