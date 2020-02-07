Boost for Palakkad’s paddy ryots

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has brightened the prospects for paddy farmers in Palakkad, who produce nearly 60% of the State’s paddy.

The rice park proposed to be set up in the district with the objective of making the best use of Palakkad’s paddy will soon become a reality. Dr. Isaac has set aside ₹20 crore for the rice park in the Budget.

Papcos

A cooperative body named Palakkad Paddy Procurement, Processing and Marketing Cooperative Society (Papcos) was set up with the objective of procuring and processing the entire paddy from the district.

The foundation for a rice mill will be laid at Kannambra next month. The mill is expected to be functional by December.

The rice park will produce rice and other related products. Papcos will bring out value-added products of paddy such as rice flour, bran, bran oil, straw, cattle feed, and poultry feed.

Besides, Papcos will also produce ready-to-eat packed food. A capital of about ₹180 crore is expected for the project.

As much as ₹7.80 crore was raised by 26 cooperative societies, apart from the first instalment of ₹3 crore given by the government. The rice mill at Kannambra is being set up at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The government has set aside ₹5 crore for Kada Canal renovation in Alathur constituency.

An aquatic academy is also proposed for Alathur, and an instalment of ₹2 crore has been set aside for it.