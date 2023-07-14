Boost for luxury cruise in Kerala as Mumbai-based firm enters the fray

July 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated July 15, 2023 09:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Tourism sector in the State is all set for a major leap with Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) giving its nod to a Mumbai-based company to operate luxury cruise services.

The plan is to give the passengers an upscale cruise experience by taking them beyond territorial waters. The foreign flag vessel will call at various ports under the KMB.

“The company had approached us with this proposal connecting Vizhinjam, Kollam, Kochi, Beypore, and Azhikkal. The cruise ship can accommodate around 280 passengers and it will have a range of fancy amenities onboard. The project was approved after considering various aspects including the generation of direct and indirect jobs,” KMB chairman N.S. Pillai told The Hindu.

The cruise ship is expected to start operations after the monsoon and at present, the KMB is waiting for the government concurrence.

KMB will be providing all infra facilities for the cruise service with which many idling ports in the State will come alive. “Apart from generating revenue for the government, it will offer a lot of openings in tourism and allied sectors,” says Mr. Pillai. SSR Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. will be operating the cruise service and the vessel will have all the luxury features including bars and casinos.

“Kerala is a tourism destination with huge domestic and international market and cruise tourism is an untapped territory. At present, our ports have minimal movement when we consider coastal shipping and a luxury cruise service will make them abuzz with activity,” says T.P. Salimkumar, chief executive officer, KMB.

Currently Nefertiti, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) mini cruise vessel, operates cruise services off Kochi coast in Kerala. The stand-alone cruise starts from Kochi and comes backs after a few hours, as it cannot travel beyond 12 nautical miles crossing the territorial waters. The cruise vessel owned and operated by SSR Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. will be offering overnight stays, as it will take passengers from one port to another. After a period of time, the service can also be extended to neighbouring States or destinations like Goa.

“We will be taking tourism in Kerala to another level and the vessel will be equipped with all the exclusive features of a luxury cruise ship,” says Sanjeev Agarwal, director (Operations), SSR Marine Services Pvt. Ltd.