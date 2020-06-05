Boost for Kudumbashree construction groups

Thiruvananthapuram

05 June 2020 22:59 IST

To take up maintenance and repair works to the tune of ₹2 lakh without tender

Women construction groups registered under Kudumbashree and its Arise (Acquiring resilience and identity through sustainable employment) multitask teams have been given the nod by the government to take up maintenance and repairs to the tune of ₹2 lakh without tender under the Public Works, Water Resources and Irrigation, and Local Self-government departments.

The Finance Department issued an order in this connection recently. Kudumbashree groups who have a good reputation were considered by the government owing to delays in completing repairs and maintenance because of differences in government-approved and market rates and lack of skilled labour.

There was the possibility of accidents, including fatal ones, in the absence of time-bound completion of road and building repairs, not to mention the steep increase in expenditure incurred, a statement from the Kudumbashree here on Friday said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Local Self-government Department had informed the government that by entrusting the work to groups directed by Kudumbashree, delays could be avoided.

As many as 288 construction units and 216 Arise multitask teams under Kudumbashree will benefit from the decision.

The Kudumbashree groups which take up public works under each division on contract will be given work for a maximum of ₹25 lakh in a financial year. Kudumbashree nominated groups which complete the work successfully and in time will be given more opportunities.

The work includes pre-monsoon cleaning of building under the State government, minor repairs of public institutions, clean-up of choked canals, removal of tree branches that obstruct road traffic, filling of potholes, and maintenance of culverts.

The groups can also take up work of a repetitive nature such as electrical, water supply, and sanitation.

The Kudumbashree district missions will decide the best groups for the jobs under the government departments.