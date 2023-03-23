Boost for infrastructure, farm sector in Thrissur district panchayat Budget

March 23, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur district panchayat Budget for 2023-24 was presented on Thursday with a major thrust on boosting infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

The Budget, which was presented by district panchayat vice-president Latha Chandran, earmarked an amount of ₹40 crore for infrastructure development, ₹35 crore for health sector, and ₹10 crore for farm sector and related services. The Budget also seeks to reduce administrative expenses.

Employment generated with the aid of district panchayat will be brought under the brand Samrambha. A cattle farm will be set up with the support of the Animal husbandry department and milk and milk products will be marketed under district panchayat’s own brand name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking forward the waste management project ‘Suchipoorna’ that is under way in 29 selected panchayats, ₹1 crore has been set aside for a sewage plant in Chelakkara.

The drinking water project gets a boost with an outlay of ₹3 crore.

The Budget sets aside ₹2.5 crore for various projects for mentally-challenged persons.

As part of its tourism initiative, the district panchayat will start a project for the development of Chettuva Fort as a tourist centre.

Meanwhile, fund has been earmarked for Vidyatharangam project for the education of Tribal students. A Science camp will be organised at Vigyan Sagar Science and Technology Park for students.

The Budget also focused on women’s empowerment and welfare of elderly and children. In all, 32 fitness centres for women will be started at a cost of ₹60 lakh.