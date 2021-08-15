Boost for Balaramapuram weavers

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the Balaramapuram Handloom Exhibition at Jawahar Balbhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram

15 August 2021 00:59 IST

Union Minister inaugurates handloom expo

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan inaugurated a Balaramapuram handloom expo at Jawahar Balbhavan here on Saturday.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the expo organised by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and CISSA (Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action) reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to protect lives and livelihoods.

The Minister said after last year’s dismal Onam sales, NABARD and CISSA tried to revive the popular Balaramapuram handlooms. It was part of these efforts that handloom products were exported to foreign countries, including the U.S. The handloom sector will help spur the development of Thiruvananthapuram, which was lagging behind many other State capitals, he said.

As Kerala’s growth prospects lay in the tourism sector, a model weavers village must be set up so that visitors were exposed to Balaramapuram handloom and could go and see experience it firsthand. The Minister honoured veteran Balaramapuram weavers P. Krishnan, R. Nelson, Appulose, C. Jayarajan, A. Ramachandran, V. Maniyan, L. Yashoda, and Vijayan on the occasion.

The handloom expo is being held to provide a boost to the struggling weavers of Balaramapuram. Handlloom products can be purchased from here directly, without the presence of middlemen.

NABARD deputy general manager P. Balachandran presided over the function.