Books on Wheels chugs towards Wayanad

Members of the Self Improvement Hub collecting books from a well-wisher at Kochi during their journey to Wayanad.

KALPETTA

07 December 2021 23:17 IST

Initiative of library council, online collective to set up 100 libraries in tribal hamlets

The Wayanad District Library Council, in association with the Self-Improvement Hub, an online collective, is planning to set up 100 libraries in the tribal hamlets of Wayanad.

The Books on Wheels project aims to inculcate reading habit in tribespeople, especially tribal children, says P.K. Sudheer, secretary, Wayanad District Library Council. The council will provide infrastructure and the online collective as many as 1,00,000 books for the project, he says.

“A few years ago we had organised a programme, Clothes on Wheels, to provide free dress material to the needy in remote hamlets of Wayanad as a part of our social responsibility project. The project was a success and we could supply dress material to 3,500 people,” says Anto Michael, director, Self-Improvement Hub.

A few members of the hamlets recently informed us of the dearth of library facilities in their hamlets, says Mr. Michael.

“When we contacted the office-bearers of the library council, they agreed to provide the infrastructure if we can provide books for the purpose. Hence, we decided on the Books on Wheels project to cater to the needs of the tribal people,” says Mr. Michael.

As per needs

“In the first phase, we will provide 1,000 books each to 25 newly set up libraries in the hamlets. We will provide books as per needs as and when the council opens more libraries,” says Mr. Michael.

V.T. Omanana, 82, a neo-literate, flagged off the programme at Neyyanttinkara in the capital on Monday night. The journey commenced at 3 a.m. on Tuesday with more than 25,000 books. The Books on Wheels vehicle will reach the district on Wednesday collecting books from well-wishers and members en route. The council will accord a reception to the vehicle at Kurisinkal, near Mananthavady, on Wednesday. T.B. Suresh, president of the Wayanad Library Council, will receive the books from Mr. Michael.

K. Kuruman, chieftain of the Kurisinkal tribal hamlet, will inaugurate the first library under the project. The collective has decided to adopt the hamlet for the development of the members, says Mr. Michael.