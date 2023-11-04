Books launched

November 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Literary curator and author Sabin Iqbal released the second volume of the Encyclopedia of the Americas and the Encyclopedia of Indian Literature in English at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Saturday.

These form part of the ambitious contemporary encyclopaedia series of Vallath Education that seeks to cover the whole of world literature. The books were received by Lal C.A., professor, Institute of English. Assistant professor Lakshmi Priya N., Vallath Education director Kalyani Vallath also spoke on the occasion.

