HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Books launched

November 04, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Literary curator and author Sabin Iqbal released the second volume of the Encyclopedia of the Americas and the Encyclopedia of Indian Literature in English at the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Saturday.

These form part of the ambitious contemporary encyclopaedia series of Vallath Education that seeks to cover the whole of world literature. The books were received by Lal C.A., professor, Institute of English. Assistant professor Lakshmi Priya N., Vallath Education director Kalyani Vallath also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.