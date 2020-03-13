Books for people under home quarantine

Kottayam

13 March 2020 23:22 IST

MGU to hold separate exams for quarantined students

The district administration, in association with the Kottayam-based DC Books, on Friday launched distribution of books to people under home quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

The books, supplied through Health Department officials during their routine visits, include novels, short stories, and motivational pieces in Malayalam.

Two persons, including a 70-year-old pilgrim returning from Saudi Arabia, were on Friday admitted to the isolation ward of the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Friday.

Hospital quarters

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, has been directed to examine whether the hospital quarters could be allotted to the three male nurses on duty at the special isolation ward here. The action followed reports that the nurses had been asked to vacate their rented house by their houseowner for fear of the virus.

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, will conduct separate examinations for undergraduate students under medical observation for COVID-19 upon furnishing medical certificates.

With the fourth- and sixth-semester examinations of various courses set to begin on March 16, college Principals have been directed to conduct the examinations based on instructions from the Health Department, said Sabu Thomas, Vice Chancellor, MGU.