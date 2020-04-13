Books at the doorstep to beat lockdown blues

When the Kerala and Union governments imposed the lockdown three weeks ago to tackle the spread of COVID-19, one of the things that struck 64-year-old S. Jatheendran from Mankombu in Kuttanad was the challenge of keeping normally active children engaged.

As a bibliophile, he thought of the age-old system of delivering books at the doorstep as an option. Mr. Jatheendran, a member of the Kerala State Library Council, wasted no time in implementing the idea at Pulinkunnu and nearby areas.

Ever since the restrictions came into force, he has been busy home-delivering books, including children’s fiction, short stories, novels and so on, to more than 100 readers, mostly children and women, from his own collection. His efforts introduced several children to the world of reading and revived the habit for older people.

Good response

Mr. Jatheendran says the response is immense. “I have a personal library with a good collection, including children’s books. When I got the idea, I approached the police and they granted permission. Apart from children, women, including retired officials and mothers, are asking for books. I deliver books every other day and have asked children to review the books they read,” he says.

Princy Joseph, an undergraduate student, says home-delivery of books helps her use the lockdown productively. “There is nothing much to do during the lockdown. The books are turning out to be a big solace, helping beat boredom too,” she says.

Apart from Pulinkunnu, the ‘librarian at the doorstep’ gets calls from other parts of Kuttanad for books now. “I get calls from Ramankary, Kavalam, Nedumudy and other parts. As I cannot travel to these places due to the lockdown, I have contacted local libraries there and initiated steps to provide books,” Mr. Jatheendran says.

A retired official of the Department of Post, Mr. Jatheendran is a Kudumbashree Balasabha State faculty. He takes classes for students across the State.