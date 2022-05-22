Bookings open for Munnar budget trip

KSRTC Kollam depot has started bookings for its Kollam-Wagamon-Munnar budget tourism package. The two-day trip is scheduled to commence on May 26 and the package cost per person is ₹1,150.

The bus starts at 5.10 a.m. and will reach Munnar via Kottarakkara, Adoor, Pathanamthitta, Ranni, Mundakkayam, Elappara and Wagamon. After visiting Adventure Park, Pine Valley, Idukki dam, Cheruthoni dam, Kallarkuttu view point, Vellathooval and Anchal, accommodation will be provided at Munnar.

On the second day, Botanical Garden, Mattupetty dam, Echo Point, Kundala dam, Top Station and Flower Garden will be covered. For bookings, contact 8921950903, 9496675635.