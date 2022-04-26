Booking begins for Kollam-Wagamon-Munnar budget tourism package
KSRTC Kollam depot has started bookings for its Kollam-Wagamon-Munnar budget tourism package.
The two-day trip is scheduled for April 30 and the package cost per person is ₹1,150. The bus starts at 5.15 a.m. and will reach Munnar via Kottarakkara, Adoor, Pathanamthitta, Ranni, Mundakkayam, Elappara and Wagamon. After visiting Adventure Park, Pine Valley, Idukki Dam, and Cheruthoni Dam, accommodation will be provided at Munnar.
On the second day, Botanical Garden, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Kundala Dam, Top Station, and Flower Garden will be covered. For booking contact 8921950903, 9496675635.
