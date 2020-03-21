Booked for holding grand wedding

The Alappuzha North police have registered a case against Shameer Ahammed of Arattuvazhi for organising the wedding of his daughter in violation of the restrictions imposed by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak.

He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 118 (e) (knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety) of the Kerala Police Act. The wedding ceremony held at Town Hall here on March 15 was attended by more than 1,000 guests.

Earlier, the Ambalappuzha tahsildar contacted Shameer on March 13 and urged him to avoid large gathering. Officials said that he had promised to keep the number of guests below 60.