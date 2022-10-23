Book throws light into the lives of Jarawas of the Andaman

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur

A Malayalam translation of The Jarawas of the Andamans, written by Ratan Chandra Kar, which gives an insight into the lives of the Jarawas, an indigenous group in Andaman, has been released.

N.N. Gokuldas, writer of many science books, and Kusumam Joseph, human rights activist, translated the book into Malayalam.

The book, based on the experience of Dr. Kar, who had an opportunity to closely monitor the customs and habits of the Jarawas, touches on all aspects of the lives of the Jarawas, belonging to Negrito tribes, who remained isolated from the outside world until the end of 1997.

It particularly expresses concern over their health and vulnerability to diseases after they emerged from isolation and started mingling with outsiders.

Though they are physically strong, the Jarawas are vulnerable to outside diseases to which they have no immunity. A huge population of the Jarawas were affected with the outbreak of measles in 1999 after their contact with the outside world. Dr. Kar was instrumental in bringing them back from the verge of extinction.

The Andaman Trunk Road through the Jarawa populated areas poses a great threat for them, who already face the threat of extinction. The tourists use the highway for ‘human safaris’. Poachers enter the Jarawa’s forest. The Jarawas have been introduced to alcohol and drugs and the women have been sexually abused.

The book says the construction of the highway through the Jarawa reserve was a ‘monumental mistake’ done by the modern world to the Jarawas.

Film director Satyan Anthikkad released the book by giving a copy to tribal leader Geetha Vazhachal recently.

Prabhudas, a physician who worked among the tribals in Attappady for long, spoke about the ‘Health issue of tribal people’.