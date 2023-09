September 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - KOLLAM

M. Mukesh, MLA, released Pattathanam Charitravazhikaliloode, a book authored by J. Vimalakumari, by handing over a copy to former Minister Babu Divakaran on Wednesday.

While K. Bhaskaran of Rachana Books presided over the function, Kathaprasangam artist V. Harshakumar introduced the book. Chinnakada Muslim Jamaath chief Imam Al Hafil Abdul Javad Mannani and former director of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority M. Sujay spoke on the occasion.

