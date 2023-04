April 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The book titled ‘We Too Are Governments’ penned by Dr. J.B. Rajan and Hari Babu was released by former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand here at Achutha Menon Center the other day. The book was released at the national seminar ‘second phase of the decentralisation of power’ organised on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day. Prof P.P. Balan, former director of Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), released the e-book at the function.