Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will release ‘Post Truth Television’, a book authored by T.K. Santhosh Kumar, assistant professor of Malayalam at the University of Kerala, during the DC Books mega book fair at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on October 10. He will present the first copy to Kerala University pro vice chancellor P.P. Ajayakumar.
Book release on October 10
