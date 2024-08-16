ADVERTISEMENT

Book on vaccinology released

Published - August 16, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A book co-authored by M.I. Sahadulla, chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, and Sayenna Uduman, Professor Emeritus, Department of Paediatrics & Paediatric Infectious Diseases, UAE University, titled, World of Vaccinology 2024, was released by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday.

Information on the benefits of vaccination should be disseminated among the vulnerable sections of society, Mr. Khan said.

Dr. Sahadullah said that it was clear that human health was closely linked to vaccination. He said that KIMSHEALTH will be taking part in the Central government’s initiative to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

As part of KIMSHEALTH’s CSR initiative, HPV vaccination against cervical cancer will be offered free of cost to girls in the 9-14 years age group in Kerala, Dr. Sahadullah said.

E.M. Najeeb, executive director, KIMSHEALTH, G. Vijayaraghavan, vice-chairman, KIMSHEALTH, among others, were present.

