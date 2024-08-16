GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Book on vaccinology released

Published - August 16, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A book co-authored by M.I. Sahadulla, chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, and Sayenna Uduman, Professor Emeritus, Department of Paediatrics & Paediatric Infectious Diseases, UAE University, titled, World of Vaccinology 2024, was released by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday.

Information on the benefits of vaccination should be disseminated among the vulnerable sections of society, Mr. Khan said.

Dr. Sahadullah said that it was clear that human health was closely linked to vaccination. He said that KIMSHEALTH will be taking part in the Central government’s initiative to vaccinate adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

As part of KIMSHEALTH’s CSR initiative, HPV vaccination against cervical cancer will be offered free of cost to girls in the 9-14 years age group in Kerala, Dr. Sahadullah said.

E.M. Najeeb, executive director, KIMSHEALTH, G. Vijayaraghavan, vice-chairman, KIMSHEALTH, among others, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.