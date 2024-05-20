Book on Tibetan struggle for autonomy released

A book titled India, China and Tibet: A Quest for Autonomy authored by Rakhee Viswambharan, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Political Science, Sree Narayana College, Chempazhanthy, Thiruvananthapuram, was released by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at a function at Mc Leodganj, Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh the other day.

Published by Nova Science University, New York, the book deals with the origin of Tibetan struggle for autonomy and the various phases of the peaceful movement for autonomy/independence. The author argues that a peaceful settlement of the Tibetan movement would also resolve the India-China border issue.