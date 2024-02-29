GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Book on Raja Ravi Varma to be released on March 1

February 29, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of the 175th birth anniversary of Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, the Kilimanoor Palace Trust and Ganesh Shivaswamy Foundation will jointly release the third volume of a six volume book series on the life of the artist here on Friday.

The book titled Raja Ravi Varma: An Everlasting Imprint, written by Ganesh V. Shivaswamy, is an authoritative study of his artistic career.

The book, subtitled ‘A Divine Omnipresence’, would be released by members of the erstwhile Travancore royal family Gouri Parvathy Bai and  Aswathy Thirunal Gaurilakshmi Bai at Levee Hall, East Fort.

Chairman of the foundation Mr. Shivaswamy, a lawyer in Bengaluru and owner of a large collection of chromolithographs from the Ravi Varma Press, penned the book series after his years-long research on the life of Ravi Varma. The release of the first two volumes was held at Baroda Palace in Mumbai. 

