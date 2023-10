October 09, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A book on the cultural history of the Palayam cathedral that is celebrating its 150th anniversary was released here on Sunday. The book by Antony Clement titled ‘Thiruvananthapurathinte thilaka charthu St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathdral’ was released by former Minister Shibu Baby John by handing it over to senior parish member Baby Clement. Vicar Monsignor Wifred Emilias and Mr. Clement spoke at the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.