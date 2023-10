October 09, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A book on the cultural history of the Palayam cathedral that is celebrating its 150th anniversary was released here on Sunday. The book by Antony Clement titled ‘Thiruvananthapurathinte thilaka charthu St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathdral’ was released by former Minister Shibu Baby John by handing it over to senior parish member Baby Clement. Vicar Monsignor Wifred Emilias and Mr. Clement spoke at the function.