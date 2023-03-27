ADVERTISEMENT

Book on Hasrat Mohaini released

March 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

‘Hasrat Mohani Inquilabinte Idimuzhakkam’, the biography of activist and freedom fighter Hasrat Mohani, was released in a function held at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha on Monday.

The book was released by Gurjit Kaur Dhatt and Sardar Hakumat Singh Malhi, niece and nephew of Bhagat Singh, by handing over a copy to singer P.K. Medini and children of the martyrs of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.

The book written by K. Rajagopal was published by Samatha, a Thrissur-based women’s collective. The function was inaugurated by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan. CPI(M) Politburo member M.A. Baby, CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar, Samatha chairperson T.G. Ajitha, and others spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US