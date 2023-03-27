Book on Hasrat Mohaini released

March 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

‘Hasrat Mohani Inquilabinte Idimuzhakkam’, the biography of activist and freedom fighter Hasrat Mohani, was released in a function held at Valiyachudukadu in Alappuzha on Monday.

The book was released by Gurjit Kaur Dhatt and Sardar Hakumat Singh Malhi, niece and nephew of Bhagat Singh, by handing over a copy to singer P.K. Medini and children of the martyrs of Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.

The book written by K. Rajagopal was published by Samatha, a Thrissur-based women’s collective. The function was inaugurated by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan. CPI(M) Politburo member M.A. Baby, CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar, Samatha chairperson T.G. Ajitha, and others spoke.